In the temporarily occupied Yalta (Autonomous Republic of Crimea), Russians are illegally taking real estate from Ukrainian citizens who renounced Russian citizenship.

This was announced in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the temporarily occupied Yalta of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Russian occupation authorities are illegally seizing real estate from Ukrainian citizens who did not accept Russian citizenship during the occupation of the peninsula," the report says.

Servicemen of the Russian occupation forces move into the seized apartments.

The invaders continue to impose Russian citizenship on the population in various ways.

In particular, in Stanytsia Luhanska, employees of one of the budget institutions were warned that in June only those who have re-registered at a Russian bank will be able to receive their salary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation authorities forced a resident of Yalta to apologize on camera to the so-called "SVO participants" and Russians for dancing to the song "Shche ne vmerla Ukrayina [Ukraine is not dead yet]” by Andrii Danylko (Verka Serdiuchka).

The High Anti-Corruption Court confiscated two houses, land in Donetsk, a tennis court in Yalta and an SUV from Yanukovych's son.

Representatives of the occupying forces of the aggressor state of Russia have strengthened control over the residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea, for which they conduct constant raids with inspections.