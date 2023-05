The situation with electricity in Ukraine will be tense in the summer in terms of electricity balance, but Ukrenergo will use all methods to prevent outages or blackouts. The chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company Volodymyr Kudrytskyi announced this on the air of Radio Svoboda.

"If it does not suffice, we will import electricity from Europe. We can also include additional generating capacities, for example those that use natural gas. In summer, traditionally, such combined heat and power plant are use little, but we can include additional generation on natural gas if there is such a need. Therefore, I would not talk about inevitable outages or blackouts," the chairman of the board said.

Outages in the summer are possible, Kudrytskyi adds, but not related to electricity shortages. These may be technical problems in the network. Usually in summer, the electrical system is being prepared for the autumn-winter period and scheduled repairs are carried out, he adds. However, this year there is a triple load in the power system.

"It is due to the fact that power plants and substations should be restored after shelling and increased protection of other energy facilities before winter. Currently, this is done not only by Ukrenergo, but also by other energy companies,” Kudrytskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kyiv and the region there were emergency blackouts.

There were problems with light in the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Darnytskyi Districts and in the region.

Repairs are to be carried out as quickly as possible.