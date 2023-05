Energy Ministry Tells About Reason For Large-Scale Blackouts In 12 Regions Of Ukraine

The mass temporary power outage in Ukraine, which occurred on Tuesday, May 30 in the afternoon, affected almost two million consumers. It happened due to desynchronization of the energy system. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

It is noted that around 1:00 p.m., the operator of the electricity transmission system experienced an emergency situation due to desynchronization of the power system. As a result, emergency shutdowns and temporary blackouts of consumers occurred.

Almost two million subscribers in 12 regions - Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and Kyiv Region, as well as in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy Regions - were left without electricity at the same time.

The Ministry of Energy noted that this is the largest number of simultaneously disconnected consumers since February. However, today it did not happen due to massive shelling or hitting the energy infrastructure.

It is also reported that currently the generation fully covers the needs of consumers, disconnection of consumers was not planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there were emergency power outages in Kyiv and the region.

There are problems with light in the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomyanskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiyivskyi, Obolonskyi, Darnytskyi districts and in the region.

Repairs are promised to be carried out as quickly as possible.

Part of the settlements of the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Kharkiv Regions were left without electricity as a result of shelling of the front-line and border areas. Also, due to previous enemy shelling, part of consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions were cut off.