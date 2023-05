The probability of launching missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

This is reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Last day, the Russian Federation launched another massive airstrike on the territory of Ukraine, using the Shahed attack UAVs. Almost all drones were destroyed by our defenders. However, there are victims among the civilian population, private residential buildings, other civil and administrative infrastructure have been damaged.

In total, during the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 64 air strikes and one missile strike, carried out 88 attacks from MLRSes.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to completely occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. During the past day, units of the defense forces repelled 22 enemy attacks.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed much.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to infiltrate a sabotage and reconnaissance group across the State Border of Ukraine in the area of Zelene settlement of the Kharkiv Region. The enemy also carried out an airstrike in the area of the village of Udy and carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Khrinivka, Karpovychi, Yanzhulivka, Leonivka of the Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Fotovyzh, Atynske, Uhroyidy, Velyka Pysarivka of the Sumy Region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives west of Masiutivka of the Kharkiv Region and in the direction of Novoselivske of the Luhansk Region. It carried out airstrikes in the districts of Kotliarivka of the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Region. Kamyanka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, and Berestove of the Kharkiv Region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions south of Kuzmyne, without success. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, and Yampolivka, Donetsk Region. Nevske, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, and Spirne, Donetsk Region, were hit by artillery fire.

During the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction. It carried out an air strike in the Vesele area and a missile strike in the New York area of the Donetsk Region. Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Pivnichne, Zalizne and New York of the Donetsk Region suffered from enemy artillery shelling.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Sieverne direction, without success. Carried out airstrikes near Avdiyivka. It carried out artillery fire on the settlements of Avdiyivka, Orlivka, Pervomaiske, and Netaylove of the Donetsk Region.

In the Maryinka direction, our defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area of the city of Maryinka, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Pobieda and Novomykhaylivka. The enemy carried out an air strike within the Maryinka settlement, Heorhiyivka and Pobieda of the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in Vodiane, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka areas. It shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrayinka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Shakhtarske.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. It carried out an airstrike near Orikhiv of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Shelled the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novopil, and Temyrivka of the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka and Stepove of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Sadove, Komyshany, Kizomys of the Kherson Region, Kherson, as well as the city of Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv Region.

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces has carried out 11 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel and military equipment are concentrated, as well as a strike on its anti-aircraft missile complex.

During the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 32 attack UAVs of the Shahed type.

In addition, units of missile forces and artillery hit 3 control points, an area where the enemy's manpower was concentrated, 4 artillery units in a firing position, an anti-aircraft missile complex, 3 warehouses of fuel and lubricants, and a radio electronic warfare station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military may be preparing a combined attack on Ukraine using drones and sea-based missiles.