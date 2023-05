On May 30, the military terrorist states of the Russian Federation attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 49 times, firing 219 shells using mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, and UAVs. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson twice (five shells).

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

Prokudin reported that the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region. As a result of Russian aggression, five people were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier in the Kherson Region, a fisherman stepped on a Russian mine on the river's bank, resulting in the loss of part of his leg.

Russian occupation forces continue to attack the Kherson Region and fire from the Kinburn Spit. In temporarily occupied territories, the enemy increases the number of checkpoints due to the activation of the transfer of its forces and means.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian occupiers were dismantling the equipment of mobile communication substations in the occupied part of the Kherson Region.