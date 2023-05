Ukraine Has Legal Right To Defend Itself Beyond Its Borders - British Foreign Ministry Head Cleverly

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said that Ukraine has a legitimate right to defend itself and can "use force beyond its borders." This is written by European Pravda with reference to Sky News.

Thus, answering questions about today's drone attack on Moscow and whether Ukraine has the right to attack the territory of the aggressor country of Russia, Cleverly said that he would not make assumptions about the essence of the attack.

However, he added that Ukraine has a 1"legal right to defend itself."

"They have the legal right to do this within their borders, but they also have the right to use force beyond their borders to undermine Russia's ability to direct force against Ukraine itself," the British Minister said.

According to Cleverly, "legitimate military targets" outside Ukraine's borders are part of its self-defense.

"We have to admit it," he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the support of Ukraine from Western countries will continue for years.

Britain will transfer to Ukraine hundreds of attack drones with a range of over 200 km.

On May 11, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced that Ukraine would receive a certain number of Storm Shadow missiles.