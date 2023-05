The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) is conducting searches in the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, which are related to purchases for the needs of the industry.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, law enforcement officers were given access to the home and work premises of the company's employees, which are stipulated by the court order as part of the investigation related to the activities of the Production Support Center branch of Ukrzaliznytsia.

The message reminds that last week the NACB and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) detained one of the deputy heads of the purchasing division of Ukrzaliznytsia and searched the company.

"He is suspected of receiving illegal benefits for assisting in the conclusion of contracts with "required suppliers" for the needs of the railway. For his "services", he received a new Toyota Camry car, purchased at a car dealership for UAH 1.55 million. Information about alleged abuses on the part of the specified official of the Ukrzaliznytsia handed over to the law enforcement agencies, including the NACB, in April 2023," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, law enforcement officers detained a conductor of Ukrzaliznytsia in the Lviv Region, who was illegally transporting evaders to Poland, hiding them in the ventilation shaft of the train.