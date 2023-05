There are power outages across the country due to the activation of automation on the energy infrastructure.

DTEK informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"On May 30, from 1:28 p.m., there are blackouts across the country due to the activation of automation on the energy infrastructure," the company said.

The blackout caused a decrease in frequency in the unified energy system of Ukraine.

Ukrenergo specialists are investigating the reasons for the frequency reduction.

As of 2:32 p.m., Ukrenergo granted permission to restore electricity supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there were emergency power outages in Kyiv and the region.

There are problems with light in the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomyanskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiyivskyi, Obolonskyi, Darnytskyi districts and in the region.

Repairs are promised to be carried out as quickly as possible.

Part of the settlements of the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Kharkiv Regions were left without electricity as a result of shelling of the front-line and border areas. Also, due to previous enemy shelling, part of consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions were cut off.