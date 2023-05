Units of the Russian occupation forces attempted to advance in the Kupiansk and Mariinka directions during the day. The defense forces of Ukraine repelled 20 enemy attacks.

It was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, May 29.

In the Kupiansk direction, the troops of the invaders unsuccessfully tried to advance in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Masiutivka, Kharkiv Region.

In the Mariinka direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 12 attacks by Russian invaders near the settlement of Mariinka.

It is noted that in other areas of the front in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions (Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions), the Russian occupiers did not carry out offensive actions.

At the same time, the enemy continues to actively use aircraft and artillery of various types to attack the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements along the entire contact line.

For today, enemy aircraft launched 53 strikes. Also, about 20 attacks were recorded using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) of various types.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military continues to hold the outskirts of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region. At the same time, the offensive on the flanks of the city was paused.

And according to British intelligence, the forces of the Wagner private military company are leaving the position around Bakhmut.