Missile attack, Air Defense working in Kyiv and the region

On the morning of May 29, Ukraine's air defense operates in Kyiv and the region. Russian occupying forces carried out a missile attack.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military and Kyiv Regional Military Administrations.

"Air defense is working in Kyiv! Stay in shelters!" informed the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The mayor of the city Vitalii Klitschko reported on the explosions in the central areas of the capital.

"Explosions in the city! In the central areas. Stay in shelters!" he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported the rocket attack.

"Kyiv region! Missile attack! Air defense forces are already working. Do not shoot the air defense work or post on the network. Do not ignore the air alarm. Take care of your safety - stay in shelters or follow the rule of "two walls," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into May 29, the forces and means of the air command, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the AFU, destroyed 67 air targets: 37 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 29 Shahed-136 attack UAVs /131, one reconnaissance UAV of operational-tactical level.