On May 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit 18 areas of concentration of Russians from the sky and the ground, six of their control points, an artillery unit in a firing position, and other important objects.

This was reported in the morning summary of the General Staff of the AFU.

At night, Russian terrorists carried out another missile and air strike by Shahed on Ukraine. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

During the past day, the enemy carried out 97 airstrikes; in particular, 59 Iranian Shahed attack UAVs were used. 58 Shaheds were destroyed by the defenders. Also, the enemy launched 39 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of the AFU and populated areas.

The enemy continues to focus its primary efforts on attempts to occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions completely. During the past day, units of the defense forces repelled 19 enemy attacks.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. During the past day, airstrikes were carried out in the districts of Kindrativka, Basivka, Mohrets, Myropillia, and Slavhorod in the Sumy Region; and Pletenivka and Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Huta-Studenetska, Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Zaliznyi Mist, Halahanivka, Muraviyi, and Khodyne in the Chernihiv Region; Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Progress, Demiyanivka, Khodyne, and Manukhivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Lyptsi, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha, and Budarky in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Masiutivka area during the past day. It carried out an airstrike in the Kyslivka District in the Kharkiv Region. Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

During the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Lyman axis. It carried out airstrikes in the Yahidne districts in the Kharkiv Region; Serhiyivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; Ivanivka, Spirne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Vesely in the Donetsk Region. Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region were hit by artillery fire and Torske, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut axis, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions northeast of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and on the axis of Ivankivske. It carried out airstrikes in the Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Niu York, and Yablunivka Districts in the Donetsk Region. Vasylivka, Pryvillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, and Sieverne in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Avdiyivka axis. It carried out airstrikes in Avdiyivka, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske districts in the Donetsk Region. It conducted artillery shelling of Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, and Karlivka settlements in the Donetsk Region.

On the Marinka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the area of the city of Marinka. The enemy launched an air strike near Mariyinka. At the same time, Pobieda in the Donetsk Region also came under enemy fire.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region. Made an air strike near Vuhledar. It shelled the settlements of Paraskoviyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukraiyinka, Prechystivka, and Shakhtarske.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. It carried out an airstrike in the Beryslav District in the Kherson Region. It carried out shelling of the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Mykolayivka, Lviv, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces made 15 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel and military equipment were concentrated, as well as six on his anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the past day, the defense forces destroyed an enemy UAV of reconnaissance type.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit three areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex and the Tor anti-aircraft missile complex, six control points, an electronic warfare station, an artillery unit at a firing position, and an enemy ammunition depot.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of May 29, air defense forces detected and destroyed more than 40 aerial targets over Kyiv. In the Podilskyi District of the city, debris broke through the roof of a residential building without casualties.

On the night of Monday, May 29, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, carried out another massive attack on Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones. The AFU shot down 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed missiles.