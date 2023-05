President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated the current President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on his re-election for another presidential term.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on Twitter.

"I congratulate the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections. We look forward to further strengthening the strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries and strengthening cooperation for the security and stability of Europe," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the incumbent President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was ahead of his rival, opposition leader Kemal Kılıcdaroglu, according to the results of the second round of elections.

Erdogan did not have enough votes to win the presidential election in the first round.

Earlier, experts of the analytical center Club of Experts gave forecasts regarding the development of events in Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections.

On April 26, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fell ill during a live broadcast, after which some Turkish media wrote about the head of state's heart attack.

On April 27, Erdogan made his first public appearance after reports of a heart attack.