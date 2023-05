There Is Damage From Drone Attack In Zhytomyr - Mayor

Damage was recorded in Zhytomyr as a result of a night drone attack. The mayor of the city, Serhii Sukhomlyn, announced this on Facebook.

"The air alert lasted for about five hours. Zhytomyr without victims. There is damage," he wrote.

The mayor promised to provide details later. He did not specify whether it was a hit or falling of debris after the air defense operation.

Later, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, said that this night the enemy struck one of the region's infrastructure facilities.

"Explosions were heard. According to preliminary data, there are no victims or wounded," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a series of explosions rang out in Kyiv at night, and it is reported that enemy drones were shot down by air defense.

The Russian Federation carried out the most massive drone attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Air defense forces destroyed 52 kamikaze drones, Air Force said.