Defense Intelligence Comments On Reaction Of Russia To Events In Belgorod Oblast And Assesses Such Scenario In

After the events in the Belgorod Oblast, the leadership of Russia will begin to look for the "culprits" and punish them. Of course, heads will roll, but whether it will lead to any result is unknown. Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, told about this in an interview with Radio Liberty.

According to him, considering the fact that billions of rubles were recently invested in the border defense line in that very place, this is simply shock and panic. The representative of the Defense Intelligence reminded that during the last year in the Russian Federation, the highest composition of the Russian occupation troops was replaced at least three times.

"They appoint military commanders. The military commanders certainly do not cope, they replace them, they hope that the next one will be better, but there is no result. They will look now, well, this is a Russian tradition, to look for some switchmen and punish them," Cherniak is convinced.

"Heads will roll, yes. Whether there will be a result is unknown," he added.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence noted that the expectations of the Russian Federation, that their army is really the most powerful and strongest in the world, have not come true.

"In reality, they cheated, lied, and did nothing. That's why they have completely expected problems," Cherniak explained.

When asked whether similar operations could take place in Belarus, for example, with the participation of the Belarusian Volunteer Corps or Kastus Kalinovsky's regiment, he answered that it is likely if the country's losses reach the same level as in the Russian Federation.

"Belarus is not taking an active part in the war yet. There are no hundreds of thousands of killed in Belarus, so as soon as they appear, I think that certain processes will begin in Belarus as well," Cherniak said.