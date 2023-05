Two unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil refinery in the Tver Oblast of the terrorist country of the Russian Federation. The incident took place near the village of Yerokhino, Russian media report.

The drones flew to the station serving the Druzhba oil pipeline. The first UAV arrived at 3:15. It crashed into the building of the oil factory, after which there was an explosion. As a result, the roof and wall of the building were damaged. The second UAV arrived half an hour later. It fell to the ground and exploded. The fire was extinguished, there are no casualties yet.

Also, on the night of May 27, a drone attacked the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the village of Maysky, Belgorod Oblast. According to preliminary data, the UAV dropped an explosive device on the building of the Migration Department.

According to preliminary data, a drone attacked the local CHPP in Belgorod. The drone dropped two explosive devices on the territory of the CHPP on Severno-Donetska Street in Belgorod.

Today, May 27, two drones attacked the Transneft oil refinery in the Pskov Oblast.