President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against more than 200 Russian and Belarusian companies, including many repair factories. This is stated in the text of Zelenskyy's decree posted on the official portal of the Head of State.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 51 Russians, including scientists and general directors of factories. In addition to individuals, sanctions have been extended to 220 legal entities associated with Russia.

The list includes structures of MTS and Russian Railways, as well as Belarusian companies - in particular, Minsk Automobile Plant, Minsk Mechanical Plant named after S.I. Vavilov, Vitebsk Radio Parts Plant Monolit, Orshansk Aircraft Repair Plant.

Russian plants are also already under sanctions, including Karachevsk Elektrodetal Plant, Sarapul Radio Plant, Chelyabinsk Blacksmith and Press Plant, etc.