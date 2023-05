The White House and the Republicans found common ground in the negotiations on the national debt ceiling. The preliminary agreements will provide funding for the U.S. federal government for two years, U.S. media reported with reference to the participants in the discussion. President Joe Biden was able to defend the increase in the defense budget, especially since the Republicans did not resist.

This is important in light of growing tensions in relations with China and especially for the continuation of arms supplies to Ukraine, which is resisting Russian military aggression with the help of Western countries.

Military spending next year will rise as expected, while non-military spending will decline slightly or stay the same this year, The New York Times reported.

The White House had planned to increase the Department of Defense's budget in the new fiscal year, which begins in October, by 3.3% (USD 26 billion) to USD 842 billion. The Pentagon is likely to receive that amount, Bloomberg sources said. Republicans, who generally push for tighter fiscal policy, don't want to cut military and veterans spending.