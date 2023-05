Occupiers Once Again Deploy Missile Carrier In Black Sea - Operational Command South

The Russian occupation forces took the missile carrier into the Black Sea, Vladyslav Nazarov, the spokesman of the Operational Command South, noted in Telegram.

"As of 10:30 a.m., the enemy urgently deployed a missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea. Thus, 8 Kalibr missiles are ready," the message says.

Nazarov called on Ukrainians to stay in shelters during an air alert.