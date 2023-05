The Russian Federation shelled nine Ukrainian regions during the day of May 27, several civilians were killed as a result of the attacks. This is stated in the texts of operational summaries from the leadership of regional military administrations.

In general, the situation in the regions as of May 27, according to the regional military administrations, was as follows:

Chernihiv Region: 3 shellings for the day, from mortars, Novhorod-Siverskyi district. In one of the villages, a building burned down, another one was damaged. No victims.

Sumy Region: the enemy fired 9 times at night and in the morning. 34 explosions were recorded. Novoslobidska, Velykopysarivska, Hlukhivska, Shalyhynska, Myropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska communities came under fire. Novoslobidska community: 3 households were damaged as a result of one of the shellings. Hlukhivska community: 3 private residential buildings were damaged. Krasnopilska community: power line damaged. Yesterday, during the day, the Russians carried out 11 shellings. 58 explosions were recorded. Seredyno-Budska, Novoslobidska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhynska, Yunakivska, Myropilska, Bilopilska communities came under fire. Destruction of civil infrastructure facilities was recorded.

Zaporizhzhia Region: the enemy shelled 16 towns and villages, inflicted 108 strikes: 96 artillery shells on Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske and other villages, 6 strikes using MLRS on Huliaipilske, Bilohirya, Temyrivka, UAV attacks on Stepove, Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, missile strikes on the villages of Rizdvianka and Liubytske. Two women were injured in Huliaipole, and in Novodanylivka Rashists killed a 73-year-old resident in her own yard. So far, 15 new destructions of civilian objects have been recorded: private houses, commercial buildings.

Dnipropetrovsk Region: Today in Dnipro is the Day of Mourning for the Deceased. So far, 2 deaths are known. Search operations continued all night at the scene of the tragedy, and they continue now. The fate of three people who may have been in the affected building at the time of the hit is still unknown. Rescuers found body fragments there. Forensic experts are working. 32 people were injured, 13 of them are in hospital. Five are in a serious condition. Yesterday evening and this morning, the enemy directed artillery again in the Nikopol district. Shelled the Marhanets community. This time there were no casualties. The consequences are being clarified.

Kharkiv Region: during the day, the enemy shelled at least 23 settlements with artillery and mortars. That night, the enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. The missile, previously S-300, hit the garden, damaged a private residential building. No victims. In the village of Basove of the Bakhodukhivskyi district as a result of mortar shelling 2 private houses were damaged. As a result of shelling, 4 residential buildings and a power line were damaged in Vilcha village of Chuhuyiv district. Yesterday, the enemy shelled the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuyiv district, with anti-aircraft missiles. Private houses were damaged. As a result of shelling, a private house was damaged in Kivsharivka village of the Kupyansk district.

Luhansk Region: Bilohorivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Stelmakhivka were shelled by the occupiers during the past day. Bilohorivka is under constant pressure from the Russians - the enemy has not been able to advance. The village also withstood an airstrike and massive shelling. During the day, the enemy fired 93 rounds (413 shells). The situation in the region remains tense.

Donetsk Region: for the day - 19 shelling of 10 settlements: Kurakhove, Avdiyivka, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, New York township, Vasiukivka village, Torske village, Karlivka village, Ivanivske village, Prechystivka village. 13 residential buildings (of which 6 are multi-apartment buildings), a cultural center, a vocational school, a railway track, a hospital, a kindergarten, a cinema hall, a gym, housing and utility services, power lines were damaged. In the Donetsk Region in a day: 2 killed, 5 injured.

Mykolaiv Region: during the night, two enemy Shahed-131/136 UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces and means in the Mykolaiv Region. Yesterday afternoon, the enemy carried out artillery strikes on the town of Ochakiv, Ochakivska community. There are no casualties. The water area of the Ochakivska community was also under enemy fire. No casualties.

Kherson Region: during the day, the enemy launched 45 shelling (193 shells) on the region, including 2 mortar shelling (5 shells) at the city of Kherson. The Russian military targeted the areas of the 21st settlement of the region. As a result of shelling in the city of Kherson, a 50-year-old man, who was on the street at the time, was killed. The enemy attacked warehouses in the village of Zmiyivka of the Beryslav community, as a result of which buildings and agricultural machinery were damaged. Peaceful people were not harmed. The enemy also shelled the village of Zolota Balka of the Beryslav district and aimed at the territory of the elevator, where the smoke occurred. 57 people were evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the region.