Russia Looking For Several Dozen Armed Convicts Who Escaped From Front In "LPR"

39 armed mercenaries, who were in the "Storm Z" detachment, escaped from the occupied Lysychansk of the Luhansk Region. All of them are former prisoners who went to fight under a contract, portal 161 writes with reference to pro-Kremlin power structures.

During the escape, a military officer from the so-called Ministry of State Security of the self-proclaimed "LPR", who was trying to stop the deserters, was killed.

According to orientation, armed convicts travel in several cars, may be in civilian clothes and with someone else's documents.

The policemen of the Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation strengthened patrol posts at checkpoints with the "LDPR". The information was brought to the heads of the administrations of the border territories of the terrorist country.

In February, the CNN TV channel reported on the "Storm" detachment formed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for the war with Ukraine. According to journalists, the unit was attached to the so-called armed forces of the self-proclaimed "LPR" and consisted of prisoners recruited by the agency from Russian prisons.