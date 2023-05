The successful attack by naval drones on ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol Bay last October was a planned special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). And the Crimean Bridge, as a logistical route for Russian troops, is a legitimate target for Ukraine.

The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, told Dmytro Komarov about this in the film "The Year. Behind the Scenes". He disclosed the details of some high-profile special operations conducted by the SSU during the war.

"Regarding the situation with the Crimean fleet, namely the attack by water combat drones, the SSU was the author of that operational plan and implemented it," Vasyl Maliuk said.

According to him, the SSU, together with the Ukrainian Navy, conducted a unique special operation that damaged Russian ships.

Regarding the undermining of the Crimean Bridge, Vasyl Maliuk believes that it is still too early to release information about the details of the special operation to the general public, so as not to provide additional data to the enemy.

"According to the norms of our current legislation and international, customs and traditions of waging war, and taking into account the fact that it was a logistical route that we were obliged to cut to the enemy, such certain measures were carried out. They (the Russians - ed. note) qualify there in their own way, like a terrorist attack. They imprisoned more than 20 of their fellow citizens, they incriminate each of them with certain complicity," the Head of the SSU noted.

Vasyl Maliuk also added that representatives of Western special services note the high professionalism of the Security Service of Ukraine and in many respects adopt our experience.

In addition, in his interview with Dmytro Komarov, Vasyl Maliuk talked about the SSU's contribution to the defense of Ukraine and the future victory, the de-occupation of Ukrainian territories, the work of counter-intelligence and the exposure of traitors, opposition to Russian special services and much more.

We will remind you that the explosion on the Crimean Bridge took place on October 8, 2022. This worsened the supply of Russian troops on the southern front. Experts noted that the SSU was involved in blowing up the bridge.

And on October 29, the base of the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol bay was attacked by naval drones and UAVs. Such a large-scale operation took place for the first time in world history, the mass media noted that the SSU was also behind it.