The authorities reported that search operations continued at the scene of the tragedy throughout the night of Saturday, and they continue today, the number of wounded has increased to 32. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said this on Telegram.

"So far, 90% of the rubble has been cleared. The fate of three people who could have been in the affected building at the time of the hit is still unknown. Rescuers found body fragments there. Forensic experts are working," Lysak stated.

At the same time, the head of the Regional Military Administration clarified that according to the latest data, 32 people were wounded, 13 of them are still in the hospital. Five are in serious condition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, Russian troops launched a missile attack prohibited by the Geneva Convention on a polyclinic and a veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro, as a result of which at least two people were killed.