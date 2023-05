During the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 480 Russian invaders. Thus, the total number of losses of the enemy army in manpower during the entire period of the full-scale invasion has already reached 206,200 people. This was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning of May 27.

In addition, Putin's army lost tens of units of equipment that day. The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 27, 2023 approximately amounted to:

- personnel - about 206,200 (+480) persons were eliminated,

- tanks - 3,799 (+3) units,

- armored combat vehicles - 7,442 (+7) units,

- artillery systems - 3,406 (+22) units,

- MLRS - 572 (+2) units,

- air defense systems - 329 (+1) units,

- aircraft - 310 (+0) units,

- helicopters - 296 (+0) units,

- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 2,941 (+31),

- cruise missiles - 1,025 (+10),

- ships / boats - 18 (+0) units,

- automotive equipment - 6,172 (+11) units,

- special equipment - 449 (+3).

At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the data published by them is being clarified.