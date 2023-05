During 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed more than 300 enemy agents, some of them managed to be converted. This was stated by the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, in an interview with the mass media.

"Over three hundred enemy agents have been identified by us over the past year. You need to understand for yourself that an enemy agent is not always a man in handcuffs on the bench trial. At a certain stage, if he succumbs to being "re-laced" by us, that is, converted - on the operational slang, in order to later use him to misinform the enemy and influence him, to get some data from him, then we use him in a different way."

According to Maliuk, there are certainly those who received from 13 to 15 years of imprisonment, as stipulated by Ukrainian legislation for treason.

Among the Russian agents detained by the SSU, Maliuk named Viktor Medvedchuk and the head of a network of enemy agents nicknamed "Professor" from Odesa, whose members collected information about military and strategic objects throughout Ukraine.