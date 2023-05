The Defense Forces of Ukraine regularly arrange powerful "bangs" against the enemy in the temporarily occupied territories and the front line. Only in the past day, the Ukrainian aviation has struck 11 times on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy. In connection with this, cases of non-fulfillment of commanders' orders and desertions have become more frequent in Russian troops. This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on May 27.

It is noted that the enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts in five directions of the front: Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka. In total, during the past day, 25 combat clashes took place on the specified areas of the front.

During the past day, the enemy launched 20 missile strikes. Settlements in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions came under fire.

Also, 2 Russian anti-aircraft guided missiles hit the city of Avdiyivka. In addition, the enemy carried out 68 air strikes, in particular, used Iranian attack drones of the Shahed type on the cities of Merefa and Izium of the Kharkiv Region, and also used guided aerial bombs on the city of Avdiyivka and the village of New York.

At the same time, it carried out about 89 shelling using MLRS at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population, a medical institution in the city of Dnipro, educational institutions in Izium and New York, residential apartment buildings and private buildings were damaged.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has carried out 11 strikes on areas where enemy personnel and military equipment are concentrated. Also, 5 enemy reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan-10 type and 2 - of the Zala type were destroyed.

Missile troops and artillery units hit 3 control points, 3 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots, 2 artillery units in firing positions, 1 anti-aircraft defense system and 2 more important enemy targets.

In the army of the occupier, cases of non-compliance with commanders' orders and desertions are becoming more and more frequent. In particular, on May 25, in the Svatove area of the Luhansk Region, about 20 former prisoners, who recently underwent accelerated training and arrived to strengthen the unit, stole a KamAZ vehicle and left in an unknown direction. At this time, their whereabouts have not been determined, the search is ongoing.