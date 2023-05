Social networks report a powerful explosion that occurred in Mariupol on the evening of May 26 at the Azovstal plant.

A large column of smoke in the area of ​ ​ the plant in social networks was reported by the Mariupol City Council.

"An explosion in Mariupol! It is previously known about hits in the Azovstal area, there is a large column of smoke," the report said.

At the same time, the Russian side claims shooting down 2 long-range missiles in that direction.

These are not the first explosions in the Azovstal area in recent days. So, on the night of May 22, two explosions were heard there. On May 19, there were also explosions in Mariupol. According to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, more than 20 occupiers died.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, at least three explosions occurred near the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region. Initially, it was reported that "a blast" visited the base of Russian invaders at the airport.

According to clarified information, a series of explosions, which thundered in temporarily occupied Mariupol the day before, occurred not on the territory of the airport, but a few kilometers from it. The explosions reportedly occurred between the city and the airport. About 150 soldiers of the Russian occupation army were based at this place.

Meanwhile, Russian invaders are pulling manpower into temporarily occupied Mariupol. They are transferred from training grounds in the Mariupol district.