The Ukrainian military does not give rest to Russian occupiers on the left bank of the Kherson Region. They force the enemy to flee to the next defensive lines.

The speaker of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"We methodically force the enemy into their next defensive lines. The Russians line up places deeper and deeper, they move there and try to locate the main basing points as deep as possible and further from the front line," she said.

According to Humeniuk, the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including over the past day, allowed to reduce the number of Russian attacks on the territory of the Kherson Region. Our soldiers destroyed three large-caliber guns, eight armored vehicles, a mortar, a UAV and three scouts that were launched from there.

"After the loss of power, the enemy is trying to regain its position much deeper, realizing that at that turn where it is lost - it is impossible to remain," the speaker of OC South explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers bombarded the crossing to the island of Dzharylhach in the Kherson Region and equipped a training ground there.

In the occupied Zaporizhzhia Region, Russians flood fields and mine dams, preparing for a counter-offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that with massive shelling, the Russians are trying to disrupt plans and preparations for active military operations during the spring-summer campaign.