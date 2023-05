The military of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation during the past day, May 25, 62 times fired at peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 282 shells from artillery, mortars, tanks, drones and aviation. The enemy attacked Kherson three times, firing 10 shells at the city. This is stated in the message of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the settlements of the region, an elevator in Zolota Balka, the territory of a farm and a country cooperative in Novoberyslav.

There are no civilian casualties or injuries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian occupation troops continue to attack the Kherson Region and carry out shelling from the Kinburn Spit. In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy increases the number of checkpoints due to the intensification of the transfer of its forces and means.

In addition, on May 23, the Russians shelled the Kherson Region 64 times. Two people were killed and three more were injured.

On May 21, the invaders attacked the peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 57 times, firing 318 shells from heavy artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aviation. Russian aggression killed one person.