The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine agreed with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan to grant Ukrainian carriers 3,000 permits for transit transportation.

This is stated in the message of the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is about transportation through the territory of Azerbaijan. This number of permits will be enough to cover all the needs of Ukrainian carriers until the end of 2023. We will remind you that earlier in Azerbaijan, the procedure changed and the possibility to purchase a transit permit at the country's border disappeared. The Ukrainian side has already received the relevant permit forms for cargo transportation," the message states.

Forms will be available starting Friday, May 26 from 3:00 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2022, the Ministry of Infrastructure automated the issuance of European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT) permits for multiple international transportation.