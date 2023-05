Sergey Aksyonov, the so-called head of Russian-occupied Crimea, began recruiting fighters on the peninsula, because he is not sure that the Russian army is capable of protecting it.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

Intelligence sources say that for at least the past 20 years, Russia has faced an increase in the number of paramilitary groups drawn from its regular armed forces. However, this "paramilitarization" accelerated sharply after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is especially important on the Crimean peninsula.

Sergey Aksyonov, the so-called leader of the Russian-occupied Crimea, is reported to have played an important role in the creation of several local units that often claim to belong to the Cossack tradition. Most of them received a certain semi-official status of reserve units of the regular army.

"Aksyonov probably wants to improve his patriotic reputation by recruiting fighters, but he is probably also concerned about the ability of the regular army to defend the peninsula," the British intelligence considers.

Thus, the main part of the Russian garrison, the 22nd Army Corps, is currently mostly stationed outside the peninsula and is suffering significant losses.

It will be recalled that Danilov stated that Crimea will be liberated in such a way as they consider necessary. "Slightly different means" are also not excluded.

Meanwhile, Podoliak said that after the de-occupation of the temporarily occupied Crimea, it can lose the status of autonomy.