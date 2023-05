Spain will transfer 4 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Spain will hand over four more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Margarita Robles, at the Ramstein meeting. The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Spain reported this.

"Minister Robles reported on the current state of Spanish deliveries, noting, among other things, the upcoming delivery of four more Leopard 2A4 battle tanks and a new batch of M-113 TOA infantry vehicles," the message reads.

The press service added that the official also noted good progress in training the Ukrainian military on the territory of Spain.

"To date, (in Spain - ed.) 1,500 people have been trained," the ministry added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in recent weeks, 55 Ukrainians have undergone training in Spain on Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks.

It will be recalled that Spain allocated more than 4 million euros to repair Leopard tanks intended for Ukraine.