During today's night's enemy missile attack, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot down 10 cruise missiles, 23 Shahed, and two reconnaissance UAVs of the occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the AFU.

Thus, it is reported that this night attack by the Russian occupiers lasted from 10 p.m. on May 25 to 5 a.m. on May 26.

This time, the Russians shifted the direction of the attack to the East, attacking critical infrastructure facilities and the facilities of the AFU.

In total, the launches of 17 missiles of various types and 31 strike drones were recorded:

10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95ms aircraft from the Caspian Sea region;

7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Tokmak area (temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region);

31 strike UAVs of Iranian production Shahed-136/131 from the southern and northern directions.

It is noted that the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the areas of responsibility of the Air Commands East, Center, and South destroyed:

10 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles;

23 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs;

2 Orlan-10, Merlin-VR UAVs of operational-tactical level.

However, it was noted that the attack UAVs and several S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles were hit in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said that the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down all the enemy targets that were recorded on Friday night, May 26, in the airspace over Kyiv.