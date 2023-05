EU State That They Are No Longer Dependent On Russian Energy Sources

The European Union stated that it was able to overcome the energy dependence of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation thanks to the EU's plan to reduce gas consumption.

European Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said this during the briefing, European Pravda writes.

"Over the past year, Europe has implemented its ambitions according to the plan to end dependence on Russian energy sources. Now we can declare that we are no longer dependent on them," he said.

According to the representative of the European Commission, the EU has stopped importing Russian coal, and oil from the Russian Federation will be only a small fraction of the volume that was before the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, which was unleashed by Moscow.

He also added that "Russian gas is rapidly disappearing from the European market."

It will be recalled that Moldova declared that they got rid of dependence on Russian gas after reducing consumption after the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the countries of the G7 and the European Union intend to ban the import of Russian gas along the routes along which the aggressor state of Russia has previously cut supplies.