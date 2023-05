Schoolchildren of the aggressor state of Russia will study geography on maps where the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are marked as Ukrainian, despite the aggressors' constant assurances that "the Russian Federation is here forever." Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Thursday, May 25.

Andriushchenko showed maps that were officially approved in Russia for study in schools. According to him, all temporarily occupied territories, with the exception of Crimea, are marked as the territory of Ukraine.

"Russian schoolchildren will study and pass geography on maps where the occupied territories (except for Crimea) are indicated as part of Ukraine. At least such maps have been approved by the relevant body in Moscow - the Federal State Budget Scientific Institution "Federal Institute of Pedagogical Measurements". For an understanding of confidence the statement "Russia is here forever," Andriushchenko emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, Petro Andriushchenko announced that the Russian invaders are drawing manpower into the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

On May 23, Andriushchenko showed the last bell in the schools of the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region, which was held with Caucasian dances, memories of fake veterans of the Second World War and "high-ranking guests" from Taganrog.

On May 5, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, showed the new residents of Mariupol, who are being brought to the city by the Russian occupation forces.