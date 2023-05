UAH 3.2 Billion Of "Google Tax" Collected From Population For State Budget Since Beginning Of Year

Since the beginning of 2023, as of May 24, international companies have transferred to the state budget almost UAH 3.2 billion of "Google tax", which is paid by Ukrainian users of paid services on the Internet.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to his data, the OnlyFans company has collected USD 620,000 in tax since the beginning of the year and paid UAH 23.3 million to the budget.

This service is completely out of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation and finances only the Ukrainian army.

According to the results of the simplified value added tax declarations submitted for the first quarter of 2023, non-residents declared almost EUR 23.5 million and USD 27.1 million or UAH 1.9 billion.

The largest amounts were declared for the first quarter of 2023 by the companies Google Play, Google, Etsy, SONY, Netflix, Apple, META, Valve Software, AMAZON.

As of April 1, 2023, there are 87 taxpayers on the tax register, which is 30 more non-residents compared to the number of such persons registered as of April 1, 2022.

In 2023 (as of May 24, 2023), international companies paid almost UAH 3.2 billion in VAT to the army.

The tax payment deadline for the first quarter of 2023 is June 9, 2023, so more than UAH 0.7 billion in tax is still expected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2021, the Verkhovna Rada introduced the payment of VAT for Facebook, Netflix and Google.