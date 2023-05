Defense Ministry Did Not Warn That They Would Not Have Enough Funds In Budget For Additional Payments Of UAH 3

Liubov Shpak, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction and a member of the inter-factional association Smart Politics and the budget committee, said that during the adoption of the budget, the Ministry of Defense did not warn that they would not have enough funds to pay UAH 30,000 of additional payments to the military personnel.

She said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"When we adopted the budget for 2023, the Ministry of Defense did not warn that they would not have enough funds for additional payments. Everything went as a package in which everything was calculated," Shpak said.

Also, according to her, there were no notes that the surcharges would be removed because there would not be enough funds, but then a decision was made to remove these surcharges.

Shpak reported that the budget must be amended in order to return additional payments to the military.

"With our amendment, we passed the first stage of solving this issue, after which we have to make amendments to the budget. But you see what the reaction was? A blocking resolution was introduced so that this law would not work. If it were not for the blocking, then after signing it would have been necessary to work in the budget committee - to find funds for the renewal of additional payments," the MP explained.

