The so-called State Council of the temporarily occupied Crimea nationalizes the property of Ukrainian oligarchs, including Olena Zelenska's apartment in Livadia.

This was announced by the so-called head of the republic Sergey Aksyonov in a video message published on his Telegram channel, writes the Russian propaganda publication RIA-Novosti.

Earlier, Aksyonov said that after nationalization, Zelenskyy's apartment will be given to the needy.

Zelenska has an apartment in the village of Livadia in the Yalta region on the southern coast of Crimea. In 2019, during the election campaign in Ukraine, the press service of the headquarters of the future president reported that his wife Olena bought real estate in Crimea in April 2013, even before the reunification of the peninsula with Russia. At the same time, Zelenska paid all mandatory taxes and fees, and officially declared the apartment.

As previously reported by the publication Crimea. Realiyi, an apartment with an area of 129.8 square meters, Olena Zelenska bought in April 2013 together with a parking space with an area of 16.1 square meters. According to the declaration of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the value of this property is UAH 1.3 million (more than USD 160,000 at that time).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska was included in the list of the most influential people on the planet according to the version of the American magazine Time this year.