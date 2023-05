New Wave Of "Medical Examinations" Of Children In Luhansk Region Being Prepared For Purpose Of Their Deportati

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, the Russian invaders planned to conduct new "medical examinations " in order to prepare a new wave of deportation of children to Russia.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC) under the Special Operations Forces.

The NRC reminded that the so-called "medical examinations" are a fiction. The occupiers use them only as an excuse to deport children to Russia.

The Russian doctors who arrived in the Luhansk Region do not conduct any examinations of the children, but at the same time establish fictitious diagnoses. Based on this, a decision is made to deport for alleged "treatment".

It is noted that the government of the Russian Federation allocated more than RUB 1.4 million for conducting "medical examinations" of children in the occupied territories of Ukraine in 2023.

This process is overseen by the Russian President's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, whose arrest warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the day before the State Duma of the Russian Federation legalized the deportation of Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

We also reported that in April, the Reunite Ukraine application was created in Ukraine, designed to search for lost children.