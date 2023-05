In January-March 2023, the Vodafone Ukraine mobile communication operator (Kyiv-based VF Ukraine PrJSC, formerly known as MTS-Ukraine) increased its net profit 2 times, or by UAH 522 million, to UAH 1.037 billion year over year.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The doubling of the profit indicator compared to the same period last year is due to a decrease in costs from exchange rate differences due to the NBU currency policy under martial law (from July 21, 2022, the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to the hryvnia has been fixed).

At the same time, for the specified period, the operator's income was reduced by 1.5%, or UAH 80 million, to UAH 5.103 billion.

It is also reported that OIBDA (Operating Income before Depreciation and Amortization) decreased by 3% to UAH 2.845 billion, OIBDA margin was 55.8%.

The company's capital investment in the 1st quarter of 2023 increased 3.3 times to UAH 1.246 billion compared to the 1st quarter of 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, Vodafone Ukraine reduced its net profit 3.5 times, or by UAH 2.732 billion, to UAH 1.1 billion compared to 2021.

In 2022, the operator's income decreased by 2%, or UAH 321 million, to UAH 19.824 billion.

In March 2020, Vodafone (United Kingdom) signed a partnership agreement with the Vodafone Ukraine mobile operator to extend the use of the Vodafone brand in the work of the Ukrainian society for the next five years.

On December 3, 2019, Bakcell (Azerbaijan) completed the purchase of the Vodafone Ukraine mobile operator from the MTS telecommunications company for USD 734 million.