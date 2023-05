The National Agency on Corruption Prevention has found signs of a criminal offense in the financing of the Servant of the People party.

It was announced on the NACP website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NACP found that three individuals made monetary contributions to the account of the Servant of the People political party in amounts of UAH 1 million 700 thousand, UAH 900 thousand and UAH 296 thousand (a total of UAH 2 million 896 thousand). But as it turned out, these citizens for the period from 2017 to 2020 did not have the appropriate income to finance the party in this amount.

According to the NACP, this may indicate that they actually only managed the funds of third parties who wanted to maintain the anonymity of funding for the political party.

Signs of criminal misconduct are the intentional making of contributions in support of a political party by persons not entitled to that right.

After all, according to the legislation, contributions to support political parties by anonymous persons or persons under the pseudonym are not allowed.

The NACP sent a substantiated conclusion on the commission of a criminal offense to the National Police to enter information into the Unified State Register of Pre-Trial Investigations on Criminal Misconduct and conduct a pre-trial investigation.

For such a violation, punishment is provided in the form of a fine of 100 to 300 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens or correctional labor for up to 2 years, or restriction of liberty for the same term, with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of 5 years.

