In April 2023, banks received a net profit of UAH 9.94 billion.

This is evidenced by the data of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Solvent banks in January-April received UAH 44 billion of net profit, compared to UAH 7.43 billion of loss for the same period in 2022.

For 4 months, banks increased annual net interest income by 41.5% to UAH 61.41 billion, and net commission income by 28.9% to UAH 16.96 billion.

At the same time, in April, net interest income decreased by 3.6% to UAH 15.2 billion, and net commission income - by 19.3% to UAH 3.96 billion.

Since the beginning of the year, banks have received a positive result of transactions on the purchase and sale of currency, which reached UAH 11.19 billion against a negative result for the same period last year of UAH 0.37 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022 banks reduced net profit by 68% to UAH 24.7 billion.

In 2021, bank profits were a record UAH 77.5 billion.

In 2020, bank profits decreased by 29% to UAH 41.3 billion.

In 2019, solvent banks received UAH 59.634 billion of net profit.