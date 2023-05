British Defense Minister Wallace Comes To Ukraine To Meet With Reznikov

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace came to Ukraine, where he met with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov. They discussed the transfer of British weapons and the training of Ukrainian servicemen.

On Wednesday, May 24, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that during the meeting he discussed with Wallace priorities for arming Ukraine to achieve victory in the war.

"Especially with regard to weapons that make it possible to defeat the enemy at long distances, such as Storm Shadow," the press service quoted him as saying.

Wallace stressed that Storm Shadow became the first weapon of this type to be transferred by the country's allies.

"We have provided this kind of weaponry because of Russia's constant use of its long-range weapons, which it uses to harm civilians and civilian critical infrastructure," Wallace said.

Reznikov thanked Wallace and the United Kingdom for the support of Ukraine, which has been provided since the first day of the full-scale invasion of the aggressor country of Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 11, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced the transfer to Ukraine of Storm Shadow cruise missiles with a range of 250 kilometers.

And on May 15, it became known that the United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with several hundred strike drones.