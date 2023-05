Former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Andrii Kobolev himself decided to leave the supervisory board of the Kyivstar mobile operator.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the operator's press service.

"At the annual general meeting of shareholders of PrJSC Kyivstar, the composition of the supervisory board of the company was re-elected. Unfortunately, Andrii Kobolev decided to resign from the supervisory board of Kyivstar. The company highly appreciates the fruitful cooperation with Andrii for more than three years and is grateful to him for his significant contribution to the development of the business, and also reports that from May 15, 2023, Johannes Brakenhoff acquires powers as a newly elected member of the company's supervisory board," the press service noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyivstar relieved Kobolev, a corruption suspect, from the supervisory board a month after re-election.

In April, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to change the former chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, a preventive measure from house arrest to a personal recognizance.

On January 19, a prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau informed Kobolev of the suspicion of abuse of office by illegally paying themselves bonuses worth more than UAH 229 million.

Kobolev faces from 7 to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Kyivstar is part of the Ukrainian business unit of the international telecom operator Veon (formerly VimpelCom), which in Ukraine provides most services under the Kyivstar brand.