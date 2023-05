2 Mines In Donetsk Region De-Energized For Second Day Due To Enemy Shelling - Energy Ministry

Due to shelling by the Russian occupiers, two mines in the Donetsk Region have been without power for the second day.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, in the Donetsk Region, 5 settlements were left without electricity due to shelling.

"Due to previous shelling and, as a result, technological violations, 16 settlements were cut off in the Dnipropetrovsk Region (all of them have already been restored), 5 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Region," the message says.

Due to constant shelling of the front-line and border areas with Russia, some consumers in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions also remain without electricity.

It is noted that the energy system works stably, restrictions for household consumers do not apply.

Export and import of electricity is not planned for the current day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday night, air defense forces shot down 6 Shahed kamikaze drones, which the Russians used to attack the territory of Ukraine.