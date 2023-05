The U.S. Department of State does not exclude the introduction of sanctions against Georgia due to the resumption of direct air traffic with the aggressor country Russia.

The U.S. Department of State spokesperson, Matthew Miller, announced this at the briefing, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

He reminded that many Western countries, including the United States, prohibit Russian aircraft from entering their airspace.

"We were concerned about the resumption of direct flights between Russia and Georgia. This could mean that Georgian companies and airports could be at risk of sanctions," Miller said.

He emphasized that now is not the time to increase cooperation with Russia.

As earlier reported, on May 10, it became known that Russia canceled the visa requirement for citizens of Georgia who go to the Russian Federation on short trips and also canceled the ban on flights from Russia to Georgia, which was in effect since the summer of 2019. The President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, called such actions a provocation.

On May 19, a Russian plane landed in Tbilisi. The Azimut airline operated a direct flight from Moscow. There was a protest at the airport. Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, stated that the resumption of direct air traffic with Russia meets national policy goals and is in the country's interests.