On May 22, over 30 combat clashes took place between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the occupiers on five axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU in the morning summary.

During the past day, the enemy launched 20 missile strikes. Air-based cruise missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles were used in the cities of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv Regions. In addition, it carried out 48 airstrikes using Iranian attack Shahed UAVs.

Also, the enemy fired about 90 MLRS rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. There are wounded among the civilian population; residential apartment buildings, private houses, a kindergarten, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains very high.

The enemy continues to focus its primary efforts on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmutske, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes - more than 30 combat clashes took place. Bakhmut and Mariyinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities."

On the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi areas, the enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. During the past day, airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Oleksiyivka and Sosnivka in the Chernihiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Halahanivka, and Zarichne in the Chernihiv Region; Starykove, Khodyne, Hirky, Budky, Katerynivka, Tymofiyivka, Oleksandrivka, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Popivka and Dmytrivka of the Sumy Region, as well as Morozova Dolyna, Shevchenka, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Lukiyantsi, Zelene, Starytsa, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Nesterne, Budarky and Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Masiutivka, the Kharkiv Region. It carried out airstrikes near Orlianske, Kyslivka, and Tabayivka, Kharkiv Region. Kamiyanka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiyansk, Husynka, Tabayivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

The occupiers carried out unsuccessful offensive actions on the Lyman axis in the Bilohorivka and Luhansk areas. Airstrikes were carried out there and near Verkhniokamiyanske, Donetsk Region. In particular, Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Torske, Spirne, and Vesele in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Battles for the city of Bakhmut continue. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Bila Hora areas. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Toretsk, Sieverne, Pivdene, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the Novokalynove, Sieverne, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske axes. During the day, it carried out airstrikes near Avdiyivka and Pervomaiske. It carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, and Karlivka settlements in the Donetsk Region.

On the Marinka axis, numerous enemy attacks were repulsed in the town of Mariyinka. The nearby village of Pobieda also came under enemy fire.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk axis. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva. It shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrayinka, and Prechystivka.

The enemy is defending on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. During this day, airstrikes were carried out in the Malynivka, Malaya Tokmachka, and Novodanylivka districts in the Zaporizhzhia Region. It carried out shelling of the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohoriya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, and Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia Region and the city of Zaporizhzhia; Kachkarivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Antonivka, and Stanislav in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the AFU Air Force made eight strikes on areas where enemy personnel and military equipment were concentrated and two on anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed four Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles, a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter, 23 Shahed attack drones, and nine enemy reconnaissance UAVs.

In addition, missile troops and artillery units hit four control points, three areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, four ammunition depots, 11 artillery pieces, a radar station, and three electronic warfare stations of the Russian occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU continues to surround Bakhmut from the flanks, so the city may soon be under tactical encirclement.