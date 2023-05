The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC on May 18 began the procurement of natural gas to ensure its own economic activity on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEE).

This is stated in the message of the GTS Operator of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The company plans to purchase natural gas with delivery points at a virtual outlet and/or in underground gas storage facilities with delivery within the current and next months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada join the Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy [Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine] joint-stock company to the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

Since January 1, 2020, the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine company performs the functions of managing the GTS Operator of Ukraine state enterprise.

The length of the main gas pipelines of the network of the GTS Operator company is 33,080 km, and the carrying capacity is 281 billion cubic meters of gas per year at the entrance point and 146 billion cubic meters at the exit point.

The GTS includes 57 compressor stations and 1,390 gas distribution stations.