Occupiers Trying To Regain Their Lost Positions Near Ivanivske In Bakhmut Direction

The Russian occupiers are trying to restore lost positions near Ivanivske in the Bakhmut direction, in particular, they made such attempts last day, but without success.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Battles for the city of Bakhmut continue. During the past day, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost positions south of the settlement of Ivanivske," the department's summary notes.

In addition, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of Hryhorivka, but was also unsuccessful.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Bakhmut and Ivanivske districts.

Vasiukivka, Oriikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Ivanivske, Stupochki, Bila Hora, Toretsk and New York of the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Avdiyivka and Pervomayske.

During the day, it carried out an airstrike in the Avdiyivka area.

Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Pervomayske, Karlivka and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region came under enemy artillery fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are close to taking Bakhmut into a tactical encirclement. Syrskyi told what was happening around the fortress city.

Serhii Cherevatyi, the representative of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that if the Russians completely capture the city, it will not give them a strategic advantage. At the same time, the Russian Federation reacts to the alleged capture of the city as if they "captured Dnipro."

U.S. President Joe Biden said that, trying to occupy Bakhmut, the Russian Federation lost more than 100,000 of its soldiers. The city itself was completely destroyed.