The Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut (Donetsk Region) control certain facilities and the private sector in the Litak district (a district in the southwestern part of Bakhmut). This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since yesterday, the situation in the Bakhmut direction has not changed significantly. Fighting continues. Our troops in Bakhmut control certain objects and the private sector in the Litak district. The enemy is clearing the districts of the city under its control. The fight for the dominant heights continues on the flanks - on the north and south of the suburbs. Our fighters do not give the enemy the opportunity to gain a foothold there," she said.

Maliar also noted that the enemy is charging additional forces and resources in this direction.

She emphasized that the defense of Bakhmut fulfills its military tasks, the offensive potential of the enemy has been significantly reduced, the enemy has suffered huge losses, and time has been gained for certain actions, which will be discussed later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, the commander of the Ground Forces of the AFU, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue offensive actions on the flanks near Bakhmut and control the outskirts of the city. In the future, this will provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the opportunity to enter the city when the operational situation changes at the front.