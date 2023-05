The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) inflicted irreparable losses on the Wagner private military company in Bakhmut even though the AFU do not have a numerical advantage in this direction.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the East Group of Forces of the AFU, Serhii Cherevatyi, on the telethon air.

In his opinion, the occupying group in Bakhmut will ultimately be defeated.

"Let them (the occupiers in Bakhmut, - ed.) feel a constant threat. We will surround them now or a little later, but that group will be defeated to the end," said the spokesman of the AFU.

Cherevatyi added that thanks to the ingenuity and training of the Ukrainian military, they are trying to push back the enemy near Bakhmut.

"Irreparable losses have already been inflicted on Wagner. Despite the fact that we do not have a numerical advantage over the enemy there and an advantage in shells, we, thanks to our training and military acumen, are trying to push the enemy back. He understands this, and this is what their statements are called for," he declared.

According to the spokesperson of the East Group, the AFU are well aware of the intentions of Wagner.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU continues to surround Bakhmut from the flanks, so the city may soon be under tactical encirclement.